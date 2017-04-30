AHL Playoff Glance

Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Friday, April 21: Providence 2, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

Sunday, April 23: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 6, Providence 5, OT

Thursday, April 27: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2, Providence 1

Friday, April 28: Providence 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

Sunday, April 30: Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3:05 p.m.

Friday, April 21: Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0, OT

Saturday, April 22: Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4

Wednesday, April 26: Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, OT

Saturday, April 29: Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Sunday, April 30: Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Friday, April 21: St. John’s 2, Syracuse 1

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 4, St. John’s 3, 2OT

Wednesday, April 26: Syracuse 3, St. John’s 2

Friday, April 28: Syracuse 2, St. John’s 1, OT

Thursday, April 20: Albany 3, Toronto 0

Saturday, April 22: Toronto 6, Albany 2

Wednesday, April 26: Toronto 3, Albany 2, OT

Friday, April 28: Toronto 2, Albany 1, 3OT

Thursday, April 20: Charlotte 4, Chicago 0

Friday, April 21: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Sunday, April 23: Charlotte 4, Chicago 3 OT

Tuesday, April 25: Chicago 5, Charlotte 1

Wednesday, April 26: Chicago 3, Charlotte 2

Friday, April 21: Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 3, OT

Sunday, April 23: Grand Rapids 5, Milwaukee 2

Wednesday, April 26: Grand Rapids 3,Milwaukee 2, OT

Friday, April 21: San Jose 4, Stockton 0

Sunday, April 23: Stockton 6, San Jose 4

Friday, April 28: San Jose 5, Stockton 3

Sunday, April 30: San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 2: Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 21: Ontario 3, San Diego 2

Saturday, April 22: San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Friday, April 28: San Diego 3, Ontario 1

Monday, May 1: San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 2: Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

___

TBD

TBD

Wednesday, May 3: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 5: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 6: Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Monday, May 8: Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 13: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, May 15: Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

x-Tuesday, May 16: Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

TBD

___

TBD

TBD

___

TBD

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company