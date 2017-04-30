Ohio Man Sentenced To Prison For Dogfighting Conspiracy

Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has received six years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in a dogfighting ring and other charges.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Charles Granberry, of Columbus, sold an undercover law enforcement officer a dog for $2,500 in March 2016 and had equipment to train and fight dogs on his property. Granberry was sentenced Friday.

More than 20 other dogs were chained to heavy car axles in the backyard of a home.

Officers searched five Columbus homes in April 2016 and seized 46 dogs. Thirty-one were sick and had to be euthanized. A blood-splattered dogfighting pit was found in one home’s basement.

Granberry also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm and a probation violation. His attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Sunday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company