Votto, Duvall Lead Sagging Reds Over Cardinals 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.

The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances.

Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) gave up one run on two hits.

Comments

comments