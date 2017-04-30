Previous Story
Votto, Duvall Lead Sagging Reds Over Cardinals 5-4
Posted On Sun. Apr 30th, 2017
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Adam Duvall got four hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Sunday.
The Reds had lost eight of their previous nine games.
Wandy Peralta (1-0) picked up the win by tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Closer Raisel Iglesias threw two innings to record his fourth save in as many chances.
Trevor Rosenthal (0-1) gave up one run on two hits.