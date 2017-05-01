Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove Stepping Down This Year

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical executive who’s on President Donald Trump’s council of business leaders plans to step down as the Cleveland Clinic’s president and chief executive.

The growing health system announced Monday that Toby Cosgrove will leave his executive role later this year, though he’s been asked to continue with the Cleveland Clinic as an adviser.

Cosgrove joined the Cleveland Clinic in 1975, and the veteran cardiac surgeon has led it since 2004. Its boards are expected to choose a practicing physician to succeed Cosgrove before year’s end.

The Cleveland Clinic has about 51,000 employees and is among Ohio’s largest employers. Besides its sprawling main campus in Cleveland, it also has 10 regional hospitals, outpatient sites around northern Ohio, and out-of-state locations including Toronto and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

