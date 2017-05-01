Ohio Farmers Plant Fewest Wheat Crops In State History

Posted On Mon. May 1st, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio farmers are following a national trend by planting the fewest acres of wheat in state history but are expected to plant a record amount of soybeans this year.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports 470,000 acres of wheat have been planted in Ohio this year. That’s less than half the acreage planted eight years ago. Ohio farmers are expected to plant 5 million acres of soybeans in 2017.

Wheat prices are at 10-year lows after peaking at more than $10 a bushel in 2008.

Ohio farmers say changes in food trends and foreign competition is to blame for the reduce wheat acreage.

Wheat grows in a variety of climates but is only used for human consumption. People shying away from processed foods and gluten has led to declining demand.

