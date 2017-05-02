Cleveland Wants Ohio Cities To Share Police For Big Events

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — City leaders in Cleveland want to formally team up with other big cities in Ohio to share police resources during large events.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) the city’s council approved an ordinance on Monday calling for a mutual aid agreement with Columbus, about 150 miles away.

Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams said the idea grew out of cooperation between the cities when Cleveland hosted the 2016 Republican National Convention. Columbus sent about 100 officers to help with that event. Williams said officials decided a more permanent agreement was needed.

Williams said the city is open to agreements with other cities, hoping to share resources during big parades, conventions or severe weather outbreaks. So far, he said, Columbus is the only city to express interest.

___

Information from: cleveland.com,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company