REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Defense: Exclude Confederate Flag Shirt At Officer’s Retrial

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys for a white former University of Cincinnati policeman charged with killing an unarmed black man say jurors at his retrial shouldn’t see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem that he was wearing under his uniform.

The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) reports Ray Tensing’s lawyers argue the shirt doesn’t have evidentiary value and should be excluded to preserve a fair trial.

A photo of the shirt was shown at Tensing’s first trial during testimony about what he was wearing when he shot Sam Dubose during a July 2015 traffic stop. The photo spurred debate about the shirt’s relevance.

Tensing has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away and that the shirt’s flag emblem meant nothing to him.

His first trial ended with a hung jury.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company