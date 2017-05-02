Divorce Attorney For Slain Woman Pleads To Falsification

CLEVELAND (AP) — The divorce attorney for a woman stabbed to death outside a Cleveland office tower in 2013 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of falsification for lying to police about where he was when his client was killed.

Forty-three-year-old Gregory Moore also pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of inducing panic for calling in bomb threats to courthouses in three counties because he wasn’t prepared for hearings.

Fifty-three-year-old Aliza Sherman was stabbed 11 times on the sidewalk where she was supposed to meet Moore to discuss her contentious divorce case. Authorities say Moore falsely texted Sherman he was waiting for her in his office and told investigators the same story.

Moore’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

No one has been arrested for Sherman’s slaying.

