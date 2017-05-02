Guard Injured In Attack By Teen At Ohio Youth Prison

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Records and interviews show that a guard has suffered serious injuries after an assault by a teen at an Ohio youth prison.

The alleged assault involving the guard known as a youth specialist happened April 6 at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Wilson Humphrey, head of the union representing Department of Youth Services’ guards, says the guard was assaulted after breaking up a fight.

Humphrey says the guard may need facial reconstruction surgery because of injuries to his nose, eye and jaw.

Kim Jump, a Youth Services spokeswoman, says the 19-year-old suspect was close to release after serving a year for robbery and theft charges out of Hamilton County.

Jump says the suspect may face additional time. The state patrol is investigating.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company