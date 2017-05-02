REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Kasich Will Withhold GOP Senate Help If Campaign Is Divisive

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) won’t get Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-sik’s) endorsement for U.S. Senate if he keeps up his current tone.

Mandel, the state treasurer, is taking his second run at Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. Kasich, a fellow Republican, supported Mandel’s 2012 effort.

But he tells Politico that “any politician who is going to be in the dividing business, I’m not helping.”

Mandel’s latest campaign has a more biting tone than the last. He’s made known that it’s modeled after the winning campaign of Kasich’s presidential rival, President Donald Trump.

Kasich takes on Trump’s tactics and tone in the new book he’s promoting, “Two Paths.” It advocates bipartisanship and community building.

Mandel backed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for president and voted for him over Kasich in Ohio’s primary.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company