REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Major League Soccer

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Toronto FC 2, Houston 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

New York City FC 3, Columbus 2

Portland 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 1, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 0

New England 3, Seattle 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 0, tie

D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company