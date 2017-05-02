REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Charged In Cleveland Teen’s Stabbing Death At Home

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man wanted in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated murder.

Police issued an arrest warrant Monday for 24-year-old Jacque Renode Jr. after he was charged in the December slaying of Jason Davis at Davis’ home. A medical examiner’s office says the teen was stabbed in the neck.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports Renode and 18-year-old Navi Sanders were charged in December with felonious assault for allegedly shooting at a 13-year-old boy four days later at the same home on Cleveland’s west side. That teen wasn’t hurt.

Police say Sanders was in the room when Jason was killed. She is wanted on a felonious assault charge.

Court records don’t indicate whether Renode and Sanders have attorneys.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company