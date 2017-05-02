REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio House OKs $64M Budget Containing Medicaid Controls

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has approved a nearly $64 billion, two-year operating budget that would impose new controls on Medicaid expansion money and invest $170 million in tackling the state’s No. 1 ranking in opioid deaths.

The bill cleared the Republican-controlled chamber, 58-36, on Tuesday after more than two and half hours of debate.

House Democratic Leader Fred Strahorn (STRAY’-horn) raised his party’s objections to investment priorities that he said would leave the middle class behind.

House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith called it a responsible spending blueprint that does the best with the state’s limited resources.

The House removed a package of tax changes proposed by Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) and made dozens of other changes to the bill. The measure now heads to the Ohio Senate.

