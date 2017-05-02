REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Boyfriend’s Baby

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

OREGON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of her boyfriend’s 6-month-old child.

Angie Walker, of Toledo, was arraigned Monday on murder and child endangering charges. A judge ordered that she remain in jail on $500,000 bond.

She was arrested Friday in the Toledo suburb of Oregon.

Court records don’t indicate if she has an attorney and say she plans to hire a private attorney.

The Blade reports that emergency crews responded to a home Tuesday morning and found the child, Levi Ashley, unconscious. Police say Walker was caring for the baby and that neither her boyfriend nor Levi’s mother was there at the time.

The newspaper reports that the child was taken off life support last Wednesday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company