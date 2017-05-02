REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rate Discounts For Indiana Toll Road Coming To End Soon

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The rates many Indiana Toll Road drivers pay will jump dramatically next month when a state subsidy ends after more than a decade.

The Indiana Toll Road Concession Co. says two-axle vehicles with electronic transponders will be charged the same as those without starting June 1. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports ( ) vehicles with transponders will pay $10.50 to travel the full 157-mile Toll Road length, which is more than double the current transponder rate.

State officials established the discounted rate to ease toll increases for frequent Toll Road drivers after the $3.8 billion deal in 2006 leasing the highway to a private operator that keeps all toll revenue.

The subsidy originally was to expire in June 2016, but state officials extended it until the subsidy fund was depleted.

