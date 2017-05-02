REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Unattended Bag That Led To Airport Alert Determined Safe

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — An unattended bag led officials to close a section of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport before determining there was no security threat.

Airport Director Robert Kennedy says a baggage porter had spotted the unattended bag in a ticketing and check-in zone Tuesday afternoon. The porter alerted airport security officials, who then notified Cleveland police.

Roads leading to the airport were closed off around 2 p.m. A K-9 unit and bomb squad were brought in to examine the bag.

Kennedy says some passengers were guided into safety zones away from the scene, while flights continued taking off and landing. Kennedy says airport operations returned to normal about 4 p.m.

The bag’s owner later was identified, questioned and released.

Authorities will consider whether to press any charges against the man.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company