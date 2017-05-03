About 5,500 Ohio Students May Cancel Loans For Defunct Chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney general says nearly 5,500 people in Ohio are eligible to cancel federal student loans that they used to attend schools operated by a for-profit chain that abruptly ceased operations in 2015.

The Corinthian Colleges group sold or closed its more than 100 campuses amid allegations of fraud and misrepresenting the success of its graduates. Its schools included Everest Institute, Heald College and WyoTech.

The state says letters being sent to eligible attendees in Ohio will explain how they can apply for loan cancellation with the U.S. Department of Education.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says that means qualifying applicants wouldn’t have to make further payments on their loans and would be refunded what they already have paid.

