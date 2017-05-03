REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

About 5,500 Ohio Students May Cancel Loans For Defunct Chain

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney general says nearly 5,500 people in Ohio are eligible to cancel federal student loans that they used to attend schools operated by a for-profit chain that abruptly ceased operations in 2015.

The Corinthian Colleges group sold or closed its more than 100 campuses amid allegations of fraud and misrepresenting the success of its graduates. Its schools included Everest Institute, Heald College and WyoTech.

The state says letters being sent to eligible attendees in Ohio will explain how they can apply for loan cancellation with the U.S. Department of Education.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says that means qualifying applicants wouldn’t have to make further payments on their loans and would be refunded what they already have paid.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company