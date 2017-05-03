REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Court Receives Full Autopsies Of 8 Slayings In 1 Family

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has received the unredacted autopsy reports from eight slayings in one family as it considers media lawsuits seeking access to those full reports from the unsolved case.

Court filings Wednesday indicated the reports from the Pike County coroner have been submitted under seal following the justices’ April 19 request for them.

The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes in southern Ohio last year.

The Columbus Dispatch and The Cincinnati Enquirer separately sued for access to the full autopsies.

Authorities want to shield information, arguing its release could compromise their investigation. The coroner says victims’ relatives raised concerns about sharing details of how their loved ones died.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company