Former Lt. Gov. Named Dean Of Cleveland State Law School

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Ohio lieutenant governor will become the permanent leader of Cleveland State University’s law school after serving as interim dean for nearly a year.

The school announced Tuesday that Lee Fisher was selected to lead the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law after a nationwide search.

Fisher was appointed to the interim position in June 2016 after the former dean, Craig Boise, left to take the top job at Syracuse University’s law school.

Fischer, a Democrat, was Ohio’s lieutenant governor from 2007 to 2011 under Gov. Ted Strickland. Prior to that, he was state attorney general from 1991 to 1995. He also served as a state senator and representative.

