I-75 To Reopen After Fatal Wrong-way Fiery Crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say part of Interstate 75 in Dayton that was closed after a fatal, wrong-way crash sparked a huge fireball is expected to reopen by Thursday morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials say there was no structural damage to the interstate, but heat from the explosion defaced about 300 feet of the asphalt pavement.

Authorities say several drivers saw a car speeding the wrong way down I-75 on Sunday evening. The car merged into the far left lane before hitting a gasoline tanker head-on.

The car’s driver died in the crash. He was identified as 30-year-old Andrew Brunsman, of Beavercreek. The truck driver had minor injuries.

Officials said the smoke from the explosion didn’t pose any danger to surrounding neighborhoods. The city’s drinking water wasn’t affected.

