Josh Harrison’s 3-run Homer Rallies Pirates Past Reds 12-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer — his third in two games — and right-hander Tyler Glasnow singled home two runs during a six-run rally that swept the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-3 victory on Tuesday night, their first of the season over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates had lost their four previous games against the Reds. They overcame a three-run deficit to end the drought, matching their season high for runs.

Glasnow (1-1) steadied himself after a rough first inning, highlighted by Joey Votto’s three-run homer, to get his first career win. He also contributed to the fourth-inning comeback. The Reds intentionally walked Jordy Mercer to load the bases with two outs, and Glasnow singled up the middle off Scott Feldman (1-3) to put the Pirates ahead to stay.

Harrison followed Glasnow’s first hit of the season with his third homer in five at-bats for a 7-3 lead. The six-run inning was the biggest allowed by the Reds this season.

Harrison hit two solo homers on Monday night — his first career multi-homer game — during Cincinnati’s 4-3 win in 10 innings. The Pirates have homered in six straight games, their best streak of the season.

Glasnow gave up four hits, three runs and four walks in six innings, sending the Reds to their ninth loss in 12 games. The right-hander overcame a rough first inning — three walks, Votto’s homer, and 36 pitches overall. He gave up only two hits after the first.

He also drew a bases-loaded walk from Blake Wood during Pittsburgh’s five-run seventh inning. Pittsburgh scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball during the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 2B Adam Frazier took batting practice, fielded grounders and ran in the outfield before the game on Tuesday. Manager Clint Hurdle said Frazier, who has a strained left hamstring, could begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani is in Cincinnati for a precautionary MRI on his pitching elbow. DeSclafani opened the season on the DL with a strained elbow and has been working out at the team’s spring training facility in Arizona. There is no timetable for his return. “You keep looking at it periodically and see what kind of progress you’re making and go from there,” he said.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Jameson Taillon (2-0) is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in three career starts against the Reds. He received a no-decision on April 11 at PNC Park, allowing two runs in six innings.

Reds: Rookie Davis (0-1) is coming off his roughest outing. He gave up 11 hits and eight runs in 2 2/3 innings of a 9-4 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

