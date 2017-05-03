No Charges Against Officer Who Killed Ohio State Attacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has cleared the police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year.
At issue were actions taken by OSU officer Alan Horujko (huh-RUJ’-koh) in November when he shot and killed 18-year-old attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced the grand jury results Wednesday.
Horujko killed the Somali-born Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building on Nov. 28 and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.
Authorities believe Artan’s attack was partly inspired by an American-born cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen.