Ohio Fire Marshal Retiring After 6 Years In That Role

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top fire official is retiring after six years in that role.

The state Department of Commerce says State Fire Marshal Larry Flowers will celebrate his retirement on Friday, the day before he turns 65.

He was appointed fire marshal in 2011 by Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) after serving as a state lawmaker. He previously led the Madison Township Fire Department in Franklin County.

The division says a new fire marshal will be chosen by the Department of Commerce director, based on recommendations from the State Fire Council.

In the meantime, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey is expected lead the division on an interim basis.

The division is responsible for fire safety education, regulation, investigation and enforcement, and training firefighters.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company