Ohio Man’s Mom Tells Police She’s Sorry Cop Had To Kill Him

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say the mother of a man who charged at an officer with a butcher knife and was killed said she wasn’t surprised and was sorry that the officer had to shoot her son.

A grand jury concluded no charges should be filed against the officer who killed 24-year-old Michael Wilson-Salzl. Investigators say Wilson-Salzl had a history of mental illness.

Authorities say he called in a false report about gunfire outside his Hamilton apartment complex on April 22, then charged at a responding officer with a knife while wearing a black mask.

Police said Tuesday that Wilson-Salzl had tried something similar a year earlier, falsely reporting gunfire and then holding wood taped to look like a gun as police responded. In that case, officers talked him down.

