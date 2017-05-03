REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Woman Accused In Tax Scheme Convicted In West Virginia

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio woman has been convicted in a scheme to file false tax returns in several states.

U.S. Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen says in a news release Wednesday that a federal jury in Clarksburg convicted 60-year-old Debra Skipper of Euclid, Ohio, of mail and wire fraud charges.

According to court testimony, Skipper and her son, Tyree Skipper, conspired to file false tax returns using the names, birthdates and Social Security numbers of several people, including federal inmates.

Jividen says the crimes occurred between December 2012 and May 2013 in Gilmer County, West Virginia, and elsewhere.

Debra Skipper faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of three counts.

Tyree Skipper pleaded guilty in February to two counts of wire fraud.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company