Sheriff’s Deputy On Unpaid Leave After Student’s Allegation

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
GALLOWAY, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who worked at an Ohio high school has been placed on unpaid leave and removed from the school after an unspecified allegation from a student.

Marc Gofstein, a spokesman for the Franklin County sheriff, said the department was notified two weeks of a situation involving a school resource officer and female student at Westland High School in Galloway. He declined to identify the deputy or say what he is accused of doing.

Gofstein said the department immediately began an investigation and removed the deputy from the school. The deputy has been on unpaid leave since the allegations were raised.

Another sheriff’s deputy has been assigned to the school.

