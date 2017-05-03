Suspected Zika Case Puts Ohio Neighborhood On Mosquito Alert

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.

The Springfield News-Sun ( ) reports the Clark County Combined Health District is awaiting test results for a man who had symptoms of the virus after visiting a Zika hot spot that officials aren’t naming.

District Commissioner Charles Patterson says results could take weeks, so officials are urging precautions in the meantime. They asked the man to remain indoors and take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes if he goes outside. Neighbors were asked to empty any outdoor containers with standing water to prevent further mosquito breeding.

Patterson says it’s Ohio’s third suspected Zika case this year. Ohio had 95 last year.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun,

