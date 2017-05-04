Detroit’s Kinsler Leaves Game With Hamstring Tightness

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler has left the Tigers’ game against the Cleveland Indians with left hamstring tightness.

Kinsler was removed in the top of the seventh inning after going 0 for 3 at the plate. Andrew Romine replaced him at second base and atop the batting order Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old Kinsler is hitting only .206 on the season with three home runs. He hit 28 homers a season ago.

___

More AP baseball:

Comments

comments