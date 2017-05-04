REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Former Acting Chief Of Staff At Cincinnati VA Indicted

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former acting chief of staff at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center on three felony charges of distributing a controlled substance.

WCPO-TV in Cincinnati ( ) reports the indictment alleges Dr. Barbara Temeck illegally distributed Valium and hydrocodone in 2012 and 2013. A report states Temeck prescribed the painkillers for the wife of her former boss.

The Department of Veterans Affairs suspended Temeck last week.

Temeck’s employment attorney has said she was targeted because she disagreed with management practices in Cincinnati. Attorneys representing her in the criminal case didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment Thursday.

Temeck said previously that her suspension was less about painkillers and more about “getting rid of me so that the fraud, waste and mismanagement at the Cincinnati VA can continue.”

