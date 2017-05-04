REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Lowry Misses Practice With Bad Ankle, More Tests Scheduled

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
TORONTO (AP) — All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors missed practice Thursday because of his sprained left ankle, and the team says more tests are scheduled to determine the severity of the injury.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey says Lowry is being listed as questionable to play in Friday’s Game 3 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland leads the series 2-0.

Lowry was hurt early in the second half of Toronto’s loss in Cleveland on Wednesday after colliding with a teammate and taking an awkward fall. Lowry returned to the game briefly, and was then shut down when the Cavaliers took full control by the start of the fourth quarter.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

