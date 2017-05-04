REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Bill Would Ban Common 2nd-trimester Abortion Method

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation banning what anti-abortion activists call a “dismemberment abortion” has been introduced in the Ohio Senate.

The bill would prohibit doctors from using forceps or similar instruments on a live fetus to remove it from the womb in pieces. The medical term is dilation and evacuation. Seven states already have such bans.

The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says that’s the safest and most common way of terminating a second-trimester pregnancy. About 3,000 D&E abortions were performed in Ohio in 2015.

The director of Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, says the bill is aimed at “shining a light on the brutality” of a common procedure.

Abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says it’s part of a national strategy to restrict women’s access to safe, legal abortions.

