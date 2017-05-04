Self-proclaimed Prophetess’s Campaign Van Catches Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The campaign van for a perennial mayoral candidate and self-proclaimed “prophetess” in Ohio has been damaged by a fire.

WTOL-TV reports ( ) Opal Covey’s minivan caught fire in Toledo on Wednesday. The large sign on top, which claims she is Toledo’s legitimate mayor and has been since the 2013 election, was not damaged. She received 142 votes in the 2013 primary election, out of nearly 24,000 cast.

Covey says the van had shut down as she was driving and caught fire as she was trying to restart it.

She and her sister both got out safely.

___

Information from: WTOL-TV,

