Witness: Truck In Fiery Crash Tried To Avoid Wrong-way Car

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A witness to a crash and fire that temporarily closed a southwest Ohio interstate says the wrong-way car driver who died appeared to intentionally move into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, whose driver tried to avoid the collision.

A police report on the Sunday crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton indicates police suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor for the wrong-way driver, a 30-year-old Beavercreek man. Test results are pending.

Witness David Arnold was driving behind the truck. Arnold tells The Dayton Daily News that the truck driver clearly tried to avoid the collision, then ran to nearby vehicles warning that the truck hauling gasoline was about to explode.

It burst into flames and black smoke that could be seen for miles.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

