REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Worker Who Fell To His Death From Tower Was Ohio Man

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have identified who fell to his death while working on a cell tower in Meridian as an Ohio man.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler identified the worker as 39-year-old Kris Edward Runyon. His hometown wasn’t immediately available.

The Meridian Star reports ( ) that the fatal fall happened Tuesday evening in the east Mississippi city.

Cobler said Runyon was wearing his safety harness and equipment designed to prevent such a fall.

Cobler said Runyon’s co-worker had turned away to work on something and when he turned back, he saw the victim falling.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company