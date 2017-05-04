Worker Who Fell To His Death From Tower Was Ohio Man
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have identified who fell to his death while working on a cell tower in Meridian as an Ohio man.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler identified the worker as 39-year-old Kris Edward Runyon. His hometown wasn’t immediately available.
The Meridian Star reports ( ) that the fatal fall happened Tuesday evening in the east Mississippi city.
Cobler said Runyon was wearing his safety harness and equipment designed to prevent such a fall.
Cobler said Runyon’s co-worker had turned away to work on something and when he turned back, he saw the victim falling.
