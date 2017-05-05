Bengals Owner Acknowledges Drafting Joe Mixon Was A Risk

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledges that drafting running back Joe Mixon from Oklahoma was a risk.

Mike Brown says in a letter to The Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday that Mixon “did a terrible thing” when he punched a woman in the face in 2014, breaking bones. Brown says it’s “unacceptable for a man to strike a woman.”

But the team owner also says Mixon is a rare talent who could help the team win. He acknowledges that taking him in the second round of the NFL draft last week represented a risk.

Mixon thanked Brown for his comments on Friday before a rookie minicamp workout, and said he’s trying to move on from the incident.

