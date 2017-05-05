REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cleveland Police Backlogged On Complaint Cases Amid Reforms

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
CLEVELAND (AP) — The team monitoring Cleveland’s court-ordered police-reform agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice has presented a judge with a new plan to address a backlog of unfinished investigations into complaints against police.

Cleveland.com ( ) reports the city and the monitors had found about 380 open cases dating to 2014. But in a court filing this week, the monitors say they’ve found over 400 more cases in varying stages of completion.

City officials say they’re committed to reducing the backlog, and they submitted a plan in February. The monitoring team determined that plan didn’t adequately outline a timeline with specific steps to take, so they submitted a new plan this week for a judge to consider approving.

The DOJ and the head of Cleveland’s professional standards office helped draft that plan.

