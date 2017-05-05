Panel Of Ex-governors To Talk Opioid Crisis At Harvard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Harvard University is convening four former governors at a forum to discuss their states’ experiences grappling with the opioid addiction crisis and the impacts of actions being taken in Washington.

The panel discussion Friday features Ted Strickland of Ohio, Linda Lingle of Hawaii, Jay Nixon of Missouri and Steven Beshear (buh-SHEER’) of Kentucky. Beshear is the school’s Menschel senior fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health this year.

Expected topics include prescription drug monitoring programs, treatment vouchers, use of the addiction antidote naloxone and crackdowns on illegal supply streams.

The governors also will discuss the goals of federal legislation aimed at fighting the epidemic and the role of the Trump administration’s opioid task force.

