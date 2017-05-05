REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Patrol: Inmate Dies After Allegedly Attacked By Other Inmate

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says it’s investigating the death of an inmate after he was allegedly attacked by another inmate at an Ohio prison.

A patrol report says the victim sustained serious injuries to the head Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, about 97 miles (156 kilometers) southwest of Cincinnati. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Pike Community Hospital.

The patrol reports that the death is being considered a homicide.

The names of the victim and his alleged assailant were not being released by the patrol, where the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction referred questions. A message was left Thursday with the Pike County coroner seeking further information.

