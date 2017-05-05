Police: Man Was On Cell Phone When Hit, Killed By Train

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man was talking on his cell phone when he was hit and killed by a train in Ohio.

Investigators say the man was walking along tracks in Lorain Thursday evening when he was hit from behind. The train’s engineer sounded a horn and applied emergency brakes but was not able to stop in time.

Police say they have identified the man but are still trying to contact family members before releasing his name.

