Raiders’ Conley Maintains Innocence In Rape Accusation

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley called his meeting with police this week about a rape accusation another chance to prove his innocence.

Conley met with Cleveland police Monday to give a statement and a DNA sample. A police report released last week says that a 23-year-old woman told officers that Conley raped her in a hotel bathroom on April 9. No charges have been filed.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said earlier this week that there was “a consensual sexual event” that did not include intercourse.

The Raiders have expressed confidence after drafting Conley 24th overall that he will not be charged in the case. But questions about it still surrounded him at his first practice as a pro at rookie minicamp.

