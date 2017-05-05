REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Raiders’ Conley Maintains Innocence In Rape Accusation

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley called his meeting with police this week about a rape accusation another chance to prove his innocence.

Conley met with Cleveland police Monday to give a statement and a DNA sample. A police report released last week says that a 23-year-old woman told officers that Conley raped her in a hotel bathroom on April 9. No charges have been filed.

Conley’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, said earlier this week that there was “a consensual sexual event” that did not include intercourse.

The Raiders have expressed confidence after drafting Conley 24th overall that he will not be charged in the case. But questions about it still surrounded him at his first practice as a pro at rookie minicamp.

___

More AP NFL: and

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company