Son Who Put Dad In Headlock Won’t Be Charged In His Death

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed in the death of an Ohio man who died two days after his son put him in a headlock, despite a coroner’s homicide ruling.

The (Wooster) Daily Record ( ) reports 58-year-old Robert Scott died in October after an argument at his home in Orrville, about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Police say 27-year-old Christopher Scott intervened during an argument, and put his father in a headlock, causing them to fall.

The coroner in neighboring Stark County has ruled Scott died of a heart problem caused by obesity and other illnesses. The coroner didn’t rule until last week because of a backlog of fatal drug overdose cases.

The Orrville police chief in Wayne County calls the case a tragedy.

