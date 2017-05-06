Previous Story
Eastern League
Trenton at Erie, ppd.
Portland 5, Reading 0
Reading 2, Portland 0
New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 2
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Bowie 5, Richmond 0
Altoona at Akron, ppd.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 8:02 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, TBD
Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Trenton at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.