Eastern League

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
Trenton at Erie, ppd.

Portland 5, Reading 0

Reading 2, Portland 0

New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 2

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie 5, Richmond 0

Altoona at Akron, ppd.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 8:02 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, TBD

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

