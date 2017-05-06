Giants Promote OF Ruggiano, Designate Stubbs For Assignment

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Francisco Giants promoted outfielder Justin Ruggiano from Triple-A Sacramento and designated outfielder Drew Stubbs for assignment before their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Stubbs, who broke into the majors with the Reds in 2009, was brought up from Sacramento on April 24 when OF Aaron Hill was sent to the disabled list with a right forearm strain. Stubbs, 32, went 2 for 22 in 10 games with San Francisco.

Ruggiano, 35, was a non-roster invitee to the Giants’ spring training camp. He hit .259 in 15 games with Sacramento. San Francisco is his eighth major league stop.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company