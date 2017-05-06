REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

International League

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
Indianapolis at Columbus, ppd.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10, Syracuse 2

Durham 5, Norfolk 2

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, ppd.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Pawtucket 7, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Rochester, 1:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Rochester, 1:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.

Louisville at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

