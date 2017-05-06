Kasich’s Economic Trip To Germany, England Cost $41,000

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-sik’s) economic development trip to Germany and England in February cost about $41,000.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports ( ) that the figure was included in records filed by JobsOhio, the state’s privatized job-creation office.

Kasich and two of his top officials used the trip to hold jobs and policy discussions with corporate CEOs and world leaders. The Republican governor planned his events around the Munich Security Conference, where he had been invited by Sen. John McCain to join a bipartisan congressional delegation.

He held business meetings in London seeking new development for Ohio in the fields of advanced manufacturing, energy, finance and automotive technology.

