Kyle Lowry Says He's 'doubtful' For Sunday

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
TORONTO (AP) — All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry says he’s doubtful to play for Toronto on Sunday in Game 4 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry has a sprained left ankle. He attempted to warm up before Game 3 on Friday before the determination was made that he could not play.

Lowry said trying to play likely made the ankle worse.

The Raptors trail the series 3-0. No team in NBA history has successfully rallied from such a deficit.

“Hopefully some things change, but right now I don’t think I’ll be able to play,” Lowry said.

Lowry was getting more treatment Saturday, adding that he’s not “giving up hope” of being ready to attempt playing in Game 4.

