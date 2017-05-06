Program Trains ‘citizen Scientists’ To Search For Bumblebees

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A new program will train Ohio residents to identify and document bumblebees, now an endangered species.

Participants in the use an online program to record their findings.

Randy Mitchell, a University of Akron biology professor, tells the Akron Beacon Journal ( ) that extra eyes will be helpful in surveying the population.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the rusty patched bumblebee was once widespread in prairies, woodlands, marshes, fields, parks and gardens in Ohio.

Habitat loss, disease, pesticides, farming and climate change have contributed to the bee’s decline.

Partners in the Ohio Bee Atlas include Summit Metro Parks, the University of Akron, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Cleveland Metroparks, the Lake Erie Allegheny Partnership for Biodiversity, Ohio State University and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal

