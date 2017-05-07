Bengals Sign Top Pick John Ross To Four-year Deal

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals signed top draft pick John Ross and fourth-round selection Carl Lawson on Sunday at the conclusion of rookie minicamp.

Ross, a receiver from Washington, got a four-year deal with a club option for a fifth season. The Bengals hope he can quickly develop into another downfield threat to complement A.J. Green. He was the ninth overall pick.

Lawson, a linebacker from Auburn, was the first of Cincinnati’s three picks in the fourth round. He also got a four-year deal.

