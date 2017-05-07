Clevinger, 4 Indians Relievers Combine To One-hit Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined for a one-hitter as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Sunday.

Carlos Santana had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth for the game’s only run.

Clevinger (1-0), making his first start in place of the injured Corey Kluber, gave up a double to Salvador Perez with one out in the fourth for the Royals’ hit. He walked four and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Boone Logan came on in the sixth and walked Eric Hosmer, before Bryan Shaw replaced him and struck out all four batters he faced. Andrew Miller pitched a perfect eighth — keeping his ERA at 0.00 over 15 2/3 innings this season — and Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his ninth save in nine chances.

Danny Duffy (2-3) held the Indians to one run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

