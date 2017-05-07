Ohio Aviation Policy Panel Seeks Experts From Public

Posted On Sun. May 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is looking for members of the public with expertise in aviation and aerospace technology to serve on a state panel.

Those interested in one of 14 public slots on the Ohio Aerospace and Aviation Technology Committee have until Friday at 4:30 p.m. to apply. They could include military representatives, academic experts or industry leaders. Those chosen will represent a diverse geographic mix.

State Sen. Bill Beagle, a Tipp City Republican, chairs the committee. He says aviation and aerospace aren’t just part of Ohio’s past but an important part of its economic future. The panel will work to develop policies for enhancing the industry in Ohio.

Besides public members, the panel includes three legislators each from the Ohio Senate and Ohio House and a member appointed by the governor.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company